Reps to probe absence of data on expatriates living in Nigeria

The House of Representative Committee on Interior has resolved to probe the absence of data on the number of expatriates living in Nigeria.

The Vice Chairman of the committee, Ayuba Adele, stated this during an interactive session with the Management of IRIS Smart Technology and Continental Transfer Technique on Friday in Abuja.

Adele said the probe was to identify shortcomings or irregularities and implement necessary reforms to address them.

He stressed that the investigation was crucial for upholding the integrity of immigration procedures and ensuring that citizens and residents received fair and timely treatment.

Adele said the committee had in a letter to the managing directors of the agencies under its purview requested the true agreement and terms of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) or contract signed with the Federal Government.

