Reps to probe alleged exclusion of Rivers from benefitting in federal govt projects

The House of Representatives on Wednesday said it would probe the said exclusion of Rivers State from the list of states that would benefit from the new Federal Government’s borrowings.

The decision by the lower chamber was a sequel to a motion of urgent public importance by Representative Solomon Bob, alleging that Rivers was the only state excluded from benefiting from the loan, out of all the 36 states.

The lawmaker maintained that the purported exclusion was discrimination against the state, which contributes enormously to the federation account.

Thereafter, the House mandated its Committee on Aids and Loans to liaise with the presidency to include Rivers State in the loans if it is found to be the only state that has been excluded.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike had alleged of discrimination by the Federal Government for its refusal to include the state as one of the states that would benefit from projects, for which it was seeking fresh foreign loans to execute.

“Look at the money that Federal Government has gone to borrow from the World Bank, of all the projects in all the states, the Federal Government did not include Rivers State,” the governor said.

Also, he alleged that there were attempts to frustrate federating states like Rivers, from actualising the constitutional provisions that empower them to harness their resources and revenues, particularly VAT.

