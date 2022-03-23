Reps to probe alleged imposition of multiple fees on UTME candidates

The House of Representatives will investigate the alleged imposition of multiple processing and administration fees by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and its accredited agents on the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion moved by a member of the House, Sergius Ogun (PDP-Edo), at Wednesday’s plenary in Abuja.

In his presentation, Ogun said section 88(1) and (2) of the constitution empowers the National Assembly to conduct investigations into the activities of any authority executing or administering laws in the country.

He stressed that JAMB was established to control the conduct of matriculation examinations for candidates seeking admission into universities, polytechnics and colleges of education in Nigeria.

The lawmaker said: “In recent times, in addition to the registration fees for the examination, all sorts of processing and administrative fees were imposed on JAMB examination candidates.

“For every other service, apart from the JAMB registration provided in relation to the examination, an administrative fee is imposed by JAMB.

“This does not include the Computer Based Test (CTB) and centre service charge collected by JAMB accredited CBT centers.”

He listed some of the charges to include the application for transfer (N7000), change of admission letter (N5000), and application for correction of data (N2500).

Others are printing of JAMB result slip (N1000), printing of JAMB admission letter (N1000), change of institution/course (N2500) and retrieving of JAMB Registration Number (N1000).

The House, therefore, directed the Committee on Tertiary Education and Services to investigate multiple processing and administrative fees by JAMB.

The committee is expected to present its report to the whole House within four weeks for legislative action.

