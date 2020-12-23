Reps to probe dredging activities in Lagos by Dangote, others

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the dredging activities in the Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State carried out by Dangote Refinery and Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprises Limited.

The lawmaker representing Ibeju Lekki Federal Constituency, Mr Adebayo Balogun moved the motion for the investigation at the plenary on Monday.

Mr Balogun’s motion was titled ‘Need to Investigate the Dredging Activities of Dangote Refinery and Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprises Limited on the Coastal Fishing Communities of Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State’, he explained that the dredging activities were causing environmental threats to lives and properties in the area.

The lawmaker described Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area as the fastest growing economic hub in Nigeria due largely to the establishment of the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lekki Deep Sea Port and the citing of Dangote Refinery and Dangote Greenfield Port and Quays.

He said, “The House is aware that Dangote Group and Lekki Port LFTZ have engaged in unprecedented dredging of the sea, causing unquantifiable erosion of the seashore, leading to destruction of building and fishing equipment and making fishing almost impossible.

“This wanton dredging of the ocean has distorted the coastal ecosystem leading to massive loss of land, destruction of access roads and trees of economic value.

“Communities like Tiye, Idotun, Idasho, Okunraye, Lekki, Oshoroko and environs are seriously under threat of extinction if nothing is urgently done.”

The House, however, ordered the House Committee on Environment to visit the communities and submit a first-hand assessment report of the situation within four weeks.

