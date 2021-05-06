 Reps to probe failure of N2 billion safe school intervention programme | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Reps to probe failure of N2 billion safe school intervention programme

Published

39 seconds ago

on

Nigeria’s House of Representatives is set to begin investigations into the alleged failure of the N2 billion Safe School Initiative Intervention Programme (SSIIP) of 2014.

Honourable Aniekan Umanah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who represents Akwa Ibom on the floor of the House, adopted the motion on Thursday, in Abuja.

Umanah noted that the objective of the programme was to design and implement the best global standards in schools across the country, through the employment of qualified teachers.

“An initial $20 million was donated for the take-off of the SSIIP in 2014, and as at 2018 a total of N41 billion has been realised as donations from countries and donor agencies,” he said.

He added that not much was on the ground to indicate any seriousness to fully implement the laudable objectives of the initiative, as it related to the safety of schools, students, teachers and facilities.

READ ALSO: School feeding programme gulped over N500m during COVID-19 lockdown —Minister

The activities of insurgents and bandits, he said, had further exacerbated the already low levels of enrolment in education and literacy as 910 schools were destroyed between 2009 and 2016, while several schools have been forced to shut down due to security concerns in the last six months.

The House went on to urge the Federal Government to collaborate with State governments to restore, revive and revalidate the SSIIP and deploy special Security personnel to schools across the country.

The House then mandated the Committee on Basic Education and Services to carry out an investigation into the use of over N2 billion released for SSIIP, alongside other donations from foreign countries and Organisations.

It asked the committee to report back within six weeks for further legislative action.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

fifa world cup fifa world cup
Sports3 hours ago

FIFA postpones World Cup qualifiers in Africa

The world football body, FIFA has postponed the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for Africa, which was scheduled to hold in...
Sports21 hours ago

Chelsea subdue Madrid to set up UCL final showdown with Man City

Two Premier League clubs will be meeting in the final of this season’s Champions League after Chelsea defeated Real Madrid...
Sports2 days ago

Mahrez double sends Man City into first Champions League final

Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain to help Manchester City reach their first-ever Champions League final. The...
JUST IN: Manchester United sack Mourihno as manager JUST IN: Manchester United sack Mourihno as manager
Sports2 days ago

Mourinho to replace Fonseca as Roma manager from next season

Jose Mourinho has been announced as the manager of Italian Serie A side, AS Roma from the start of next...
Fans to watch Europa League final live in stadium Fans to watch Europa League final live in stadium
Sports2 days ago

Fans to watch Europa League final live in stadium

European football ruling body UEFA, on Monday, said the final of the Europa League in Gdnansk later this month could...

Latest Tech News

Tech5 hours ago

Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Tech1 day ago

Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services

The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Tech1 day ago

Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
Tech2 days ago

OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...
Tech3 days ago

Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Tech4 days ago

FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....