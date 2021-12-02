Reps to probe MDAs for alleged project racketeering, others

The House of Representatives on Thursday mandated its Committees on Anti-Corruption and Public Service to investigate alleged project racketeering and corruption in the nominal rolls of government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

This followed the adoption of a motion by Dachung Bagos (PDP-Plateau) at the plenary.

Bagos, who moved the motion, said there were allegations of wide spread corruption in the MDAs in the country.

He said President Mohammadu Buhari had on November 30 ordered the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to take actions against heads of MDAs and other personnel involved in project racketeering, budget and payroll padding, among others.

The lawmaker said the ICPC Chairman also stated that the review of the 2021 budget led to the discovery of 257 duplicated projects with a combined value of N20.138 billion.

Bagos said: “Concerned that the corrupt practices are carried out in all facet of the activities of the MDAs, with the highest list been the issue of payroll padding and ghost workers’ retention, these funds find their way into the pockets of the Chief Executives, Officers/ Heads of the MDAs at the expense of the nation.

“Also concerned that this corrupt practices had diverted the country’s revenue meant to be channeled into economic development and capital projects.”

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, gave the committees 10 weeks to complete its assignment and report to the House for further legislative actions.

