Reps to probe misuse of agricultural funds by agencies outside agric ministry 

The House of Representatives has announced plans to conduct a public hearing to investigate the alleged misuse of government interventions and agricultural funding by departments, agencies, and programs operating outside the Federal Ministry of Agriculture.

This initiative follows the adoption of a motion titled, “The Alleged Misuse of Government Interventions and Agricultural Funding by Departments, Agencies, Schemes and Programmes Outside the Federal Ministry of Agriculture,” which was debated on the House floor and referred to the House Committee on Nutrition and Food Security for further legislative action.

In a joint statement released on Tuesday, the Chairman of the House Committee on Nutrition and Food Security, Chike John Okafor, and the Spokesman of the House, Akin Rotimi Jr., confirmed that the public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at Conference Hall 028 in the House of Representatives New Building, National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

The hearing aims to scrutinize the deployment and accountability of public funds earmarked for agricultural development, amidst growing concerns over the effectiveness of these interventions.

Okafor emphasized the importance of the exercise in ensuring transparency and restoring public confidence in the disbursement and utilization of government funding within the agricultural sector. “The investigation aligns with the 10th Assembly’s dedication to good governance. We are determined to ensure that public funds allocated for agricultural development are utilised in the most efficient and transparent manner,” he stated.

He further explained that the committee would meticulously examine how these funds were channeled through agencies and schemes not directly under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture.

Stakeholders, including farmers’ associations, civil society organizations, private sector actors, and members of the media, have been invited to participate in the session, which is expected to generate valuable insights and policy recommendations.

In the joint statement, Rotimi Jr., reiterated the House’s commitment to transparency and accountability. “This investigation is part of our broader mandate to ensure that every kobo appropriated by this House is accounted for, especially in sectors critical to our national development, like agriculture,” he said.

The House urged Nigerians and relevant institutions to cooperate fully with the Committee to ensure a successful outcome that will enhance the nation’s food security and strengthen the integrity of government interventions.

“The 10th National Assembly has consistently emphasised its readiness to promote transparency, accountability, and good governance across all sectors of the economy, and this probe is expected to set a new benchmark in the oversight of agricultural financing in Nigeria,” the statement read.

