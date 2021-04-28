Reps to probe N500m Chibok school rebuilding fund | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Reps to probe N500m Chibok school rebuilding fund
The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to investigate how the N500 million safe school initiative fund earmarked for rebuilding of Government Secondary School Chibok, Borno State, was spent.
The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Satomi Ahmed at the plenary.
Boko Haram fighters abducted over 200 schoolgirls from the college in April 14, 2014.
Ahmed, who led the debate on the motion, revealed how ex- President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration released N500 million to rebuild the school.
READ ASLO: Efforts to rescue Chibok girls on course – Presidency
He said: “Seven years after the foundation laying ceremony of the Safe School Initiative and announcement of a N500 million Fund by the government for the rehabilitation of the Chibok School, nothing has been done in the school and the school has remained closed.
“There is a need for a detailed investigation of what happened to the N500 million Chibok School Rebuilding Fund and the Safe School Initiative.”
Join the conversation
