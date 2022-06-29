Reps to probe nine months unpaid pension, gratuities of retired civil servants

The House of Representatives said the Federal Government owes retired civil servants nine months unpaid pension and gratuities due to technical glitches experienced by Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).

PTAD had claimed that the technical glitches was beyond its control, as it occurred on the system of the Accountant-General of the Federation and Government Integrated Financial Management System (GIFMIS).

This was stated by House of Representatives member, lawmaker, Sergius Ose-Ogun, from Edo state. He raised a motion during Tuesday’s plenary session for a probe of the situation.

Despite PTAD laying blame on the Accountant-General’s office, Ose-Ogun told his colleagues that the technical glitches were as a result of incompetence and ineffectiveness of the directorate.

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Head of Service of the Federation, Executive Secretary of PTAD, and the Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) were summoned to appear before the green chamber, as part of a four weeks investigation.

During his motion to the House of Reps, Ose-Ogun, said, “The House notes that Section 88 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) empowers the National Assembly to conduct investigations into the activities of any authority executing or administering laws made by the National Assembly;

Read also:Reps laud Supreme Court ruling on Section 84 (12) of Electoral Act

“Aware that Section 14(2) (b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) provides that the security and welfare of the people of Nigeria shall be the primary purpose of government;

“Also aware that Section 32(b) of the Pension Reform Act Cap P4 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 saddles the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) with the responsibility of carrying out functions aimed at ensuring the welfare of pensioners;

“Informed that pensioners under the defined benefits scheme of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) are reportedly owed monthly pensions and gratuities for a cumulative period of nine (9) months;

“Disturbed by the claim that the failure of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to pay pensioners under the Defined Benefits Scheme for the said period of nine (9) months is as a result of technological glitches;

“Cognisant that the failure of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to pay pensioners’ monthly pensions and gratuities based on technological glitches amount to gross incompetence and ineffectiveness on the part of PTAD;

“Also cognisant that the claim by PTAD that the technological glitches which caused it to be in arrears of pension and gratuities are in the domain of the Accountant-General of the Federation and Government Integrated Financial Management System (GIFMIS) is unacceptable.” Ose-Ogun motion reads.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now