Reps to probe NPA over alleged secret account

The House of Representatives on Thursday resolved to probe the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) for allegedly operating a secret account in a commercial bank in the country.

The account, according to the lower legislative chamber, has a balance of over $1billion.

The move followed the unanimous adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by a lawmaker, Kolawole Lawal, at the plenary.

While presenting the motion titled: “The Need to Investigate the Alleged Illegal Secret Account Opened by the Nigerian Ports Authority in Unity Bank to Collect Revenue from Vessels,” Lawal said a whistleblower claimed that he duly informed the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation about a secret account operated by the NPA in Unity Bank to collect revenue generated from sea vessels.

According to the lawmaker, the whistleblower also claimed that the information he gave to the OAGF led to the exposure of the secret account at the Lagos branch of the bank where $1,034, 516,000 was kept in contrary to financial regulations and the Nigerian Constitution.

Consequently, the House mandated the Committees on Finance and Ports and Harbours to investigate the allegation and determine if the NPA or any of its personnel committed any infraction.

