Reps to table bill seeking immunity for presiding lawmakers to Nigerians

The House of Representatives on Tuesday said it will allow Nigerians to decide the fate of the bill seeking to confer immunity from prosecution for presiding officers of federal and state legislatures.

The lawmakers made the decision after the bill passed the second reading at the Green Chambers.

The bill is titled ‘Bill for an Act to Alter Section 308 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Extend Immunity to Cover Presiding Officers of Legislative Institutions’.

The bill, sponsored by Mr Olusegun Odebunmi, narrowly passed as members were divided over it.

Before the bill was put forward for debate, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, said he was against the bill and was not willing to benefit from the privilege should it be eventually passed and assented to.

According to him, he would only support the proposal if it would take effect from 2023 after the current leadership ends its tenure.

The lawmakers later resolved that a public hearing would be conducted so as to give Nigerians the opportunity to either accept or reject it.

