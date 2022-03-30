News
Reps uncover N300bn unclaimed funds in banks
The House of Representatives has discovered an unclaimed over N300 billion in commercial banks in Nigeria.
The Chairman of the House ad hoc committee, Uyme Idem, disclosed this during the plenary on Wednesday in Abuja.
He said the funds which were discovered on March 29 represented a fraction of unclaimed funds in the country’s commercial banks.
Idem described the money as hanging funds emanating from failed transactions by government agencies and banks.
The chairman said the committee was saddled with the responsibility of recovering N1.2 trillion which had been hanging in the banks.
CitiBank had earlier appeared before the panel on the matter but was sent back to reconcile its records and report back later.
READ ALSO: Nigerian banks release more names, BVN of Nigerians using tricks to buy forex
He said: “The commercial banks are regulated by the government and they cannot refuse us. This assignment is crucial. We will not allow any government agency or commercial bank to undermine our power.
“If the commercial banks fail to appear, the next line of action will be to summon them.”
He stressed that a situation where the country would go out to borrow money to fund its budget when it has over N1 trillion hanging in banks would not help the country’s economy.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...