Reps urge army to reopen Banex Plaza

The House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Nigerian Army to immediately reopen Banex Plaza in Abuja.

This followed the adoption of a motion moved by Hon. Sesi Winghan, at the plenary in Abuja.

The army had during the week shut down the Banex Plaza following a clash between some soldiers and traders in the facility.

A group of soldiers stormed the market last Saturday to protest the attack on their colleagues by the traders.

Several people were seriously injured in the free-for-all.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Maj-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, confirmed the closure of the plaza in a statement in Abuja.

He said the move would enable the army to probe the attack on unarmed soldiers by some persons at the market.

In his presentation at the plenary, Winghan decried the inappropriate use of military men to handle matters in the country.

In its resolution, the House described as unacceptable the military overbearing approach in handling civil matters.

