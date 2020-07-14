Reps urge Buhari to allow schools open partially for WASSCE 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to allow partial reopening of schools to enable students to participate in the 2020 West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The House of Representatives members made the plea during their plenary on Tuesday.

The request followed the lawmakers’ unanimous adoption of a motion moved by a member, Nnolim Nnaji.

All schools in Nigeria had remained closed since March following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

However, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 recently approved a partial reopening of the schools for graduating classes, including Primary 6, Junior Secondary School 3 and the Senior Secondary School 3.

But the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, last week Wednesday announced the cancellation of the reopening of schools.

According to him, all federal schools would remain closed until it was safe to reopen them.

While he called on state governments that had announced schools’ resumption plans to cancel it, Adamu added that WAEC would decide when schools would open in Nigeria.

Many Nigerians have been calling on the Federal Government to drop its stand on having schools to remain closed.

Like the House of Reps, many of them want schools to be partially opened, especially for students due to participate in WASSCE fixed to take place from August 4 to September 5.

