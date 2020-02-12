Reps urge Buhari to declare state of emergency on insecurity

The House of Representatives on Wednesday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately declare a state of emergency on the security situation in the country.

The state of emergency clause, as approved by the House, came as an amendment to a motion on the recurring killings across the country, proposed by the House Minority Leader, Godwin Elumelu.

The House also urged the President to raise the morale of troops battling terrorists in the North East.

The Senate had last month charged the President to declare a state of emergency on insecurity following the rise in banditry, kidnapping, and other criminalities across the country.

READ ALSO: Buhari to Borno residents: Boko Haram militants aided by locals

The upper legislative chamber also asked President Buhari to sack the service chiefs for failing to mount a serious challenge against the terrorists’ onslaught on Nigerians.

Other groups including the National Association of Polytechnics students had also implored the President to declare a state of emergency on the country’s security challenges.

Join the conversation

Opinions