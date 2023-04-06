Reps urge FG to strengthen creative industry for economic boost

The House of Representatives has appealed to the Federal Government to initiate, and implement specific policies that would strengthen the capacity of Nigeria’s creative industry to generate revenue.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by the lawmaker representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola Federal Constituency in Oyo State, Shina Peller, at plenary, on Thursday, in Abuja.

Peller, while moving the motion, described the creative industry as a veritable incremental source of employment.

He noted that the government can strengthen the industry as a way to diversify the economy, and reduce its reliance on oil revenue.

He added that with the necessary support, the industry can engender economic growth, drive employment, innovation, including social cohesion.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s economic growth to remain slow at 3% in 2023, says KPMG Report

Peller said: “Data tend to support this view. In a study that covered 11 creative industries sectors across five regions of the world, it was estimated that in 2013, the creative industries contributed $2.3 billion to the global GDP and employed over 29 million people worldwide.

“According to the National Bureau of Statistics (2016), Nigeria’s GDP in 2015 amounted to N94 trillion. Analysis of the data from the report indicates that the creative industries jointly contributed about N5 trillion to broadcasting (29.6%) and motion pictures, sound recording, and music (22.8%).

“Nigeria’s film sector (Nollywood) is one of the active creative industries regarded as a major force in the country’s economic growth and the strongest claim to global influence within the creative industries which contributes about 2% to the country’s GDP, generates annual revenue of N208 billion and offers legitimate employment to over one million people making the sector the second largest employer after agriculture.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now