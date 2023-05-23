Reps urge Nigerian govt to address incessant power interruption

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the power generation and supply challenges in the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion of public importance presented by Hon. Unyime Idem at plenary on Tuesday.

In his presentation, Idem expressed worry about the incessant interruption of power supply across the country in the past weeks.

He lamented that the poor supply has disrupted businesses and lives of Nigerians who are equally burdened with several tariff increments.

The lawmaker informed his colleagues that the federal government through the Transmission Company of Nigeria and the Market Operator has begun the disconnection of electricity distribution companies (Discos) that are not complying with the operation codes and guidelines.

He said: “Unfortunately, it was gathered that virtually all the distribution companies in Nigeria are defaulting in one area or the other to the detriment of the consumers.

“Millions of electricity consumers in Nigerian homes and communities may be plunged into darkness in the coming weeks as the Federal Government through the TCN and the market operator have begun massive disconnection of debtor electricity distribution companies (Discos) from the national grid.

“Unfortunately, the news is already generating unpalatable outbursts as over 20,000 members of the Aba Landlords Protection and Development Association (ALPDA) and other communities have threatened to mobilise and occupy streets if the TCN fails to rescind their decision.

“Note that an extension of the grace period of 60 days given the defaulters discos wherewith they are expected to comply with the provisions of the market rules with respect to payment of their outstanding invoices, posting of adequate bank guarantees, and forwarding of their active Power Purchase Agreements to the MO/TCN is almost over.

“In the general interest of millions of Nigerians, the House should direct the erring Discos to comply with the market procedures.

“The Discos should provide a security deposit when so required to serve as a guarantee of payment for all amounts due from their participants to the TCN, as well as settle, in a timely manner, any payment due.”

The House subsequently directed its Committee on Power to oversee the implementation of the resolutions and report back in one week.

