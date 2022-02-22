News
Reps urge Nigerian govt to honour agreement with ASUU
The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to honour its agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in a bid to end the union’s 30-day warning strike.
This followed the adoption of a motion presented by Dozie Nwankwo, (APGA-Anambra) at the plenary in Abuja.
ASUU embarked on a 30-day warning strike on February 14 over the federal government’s failure to honour the previous agreement signed by both parties.
The lawmakers urged the federal government and ASUU to adhere to the clauses and provisions of their previous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and the Memorandum of Action (MoA).
They also mandated the House Committees on Labour, Employment and Productivity as well as Tertiary Education and Services to interface with the Ministries of Labour and Employment on the matter.
Other parties listed to address the issue are the Ministry of Education, Civil Society Organisations, Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) and ASUU.
The parliament also mandated its Committee on Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.
In the motion, Nwankwo, stressed the need for the federal government to address issues leading to frequent strike actions by ASUU.
He also decried the declining academic standards in Nigeria’s public universities as a result of incessant strikes by ASUU.
