Reps urge Nigerian govt to procure body cameras for police, Customs, others

The House of Representatives on Thursday urged government to procure body-worn cameras for security operatives in the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Chinedu Martins.

Martins, who led the debate on the matter, said the body-worn cameras would help to checkmate the excesses of the security operatives, including the Nigerian Army, police and Nigeria Customs Service among others.

He said: “The House notes that security agencies have been exploring solutions to mitigate the growing insecurity in the country, especially considering the lack of adherence to rules of engagement on the part of security operatives on duty.

“The House is aware that a body camera is a wearable audio-visual or photographic system which integrates with in-car video and used to record events involving law enforcement officers in order to improve transparency and accountability of law enforcement agencies.

“The House is concerned about allegations of harassment, extortion and extra-judicial killings of citizens by security operatives, which often results in reprisals and uprising by the citizens.

“The House is convinced that security operatives, who often experience litigious scrutiny over their conduct in the discharge of their duties ought to wear body cameras in order to have picture and video evidence of their activities.

“The House is cognizant that the body cameras will keep the security operatives in check, considering the massive allegations of human rights violation by security operatives and lack of evidence to indict them.

“The House is also cognizant that the introduction of body cameras will not only douse tension and promote trust and professionalism among the security agencies but will institutionalize the rules of engagement to foster a harmonious relationship between security operatives and the citizenry.”

