Reps vow to take action against MDAs failing to implement budget | Ripples Nigeria

The House of Representatives has decried a situation where Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government would fail to implement aspects of budget for which funds have been allocated and released.

Addressing his colleagues in a welcome speech at the resumption of plenary after the lawmakers’ annual recess, on Tuesday, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila vowed that the Reps would take action against MDA’s that fail to implement the budget as expected of them.

According to a statement on Tuesday by Lanre Lasisi, special adviser on media and publicity to the speaker, Gbajabiamila also assured that members of the House would ensure they keep their contract with Nigerians.

“Early in the life of the 9th House of Representatives, we promised that we would return to a regular budget cycle, running from January through to December. We kept that promise in our first year and set a standard from which we must not deviate.

“However, there is an ongoing problem of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government failing to implement projects and programmes for which funds have been provided in the Budget.

“It bears restating that the Appropriation Act is not merely a policy document or a statement of intent. It is the law of the land that binds us all. Any expenditure of public funds outside of the Appropriation Act is a crime, as is a failure to implement programmes and projects for which funds have been allocated and provided.

“But more than that, it is a betrayal of the public trust that undermines faith in the government and frustrates good faith efforts at national development. The House will take action against those who fail in their responsibilities in this regard. I sincerely hope it doesn’t come to that,” the speaker said.

Gbajabiamila commended President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to the Police Bill but said that more reforms were needed in the Nigeria Police through additional legislation.

“Two weeks ago, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR signed the Police Reform Act into law. The Act is the first significant reform effort in a generation. It is the beginning and not the end of such measures. The Nigeria Police Force, as it currently operates, has too long and too often failed to meet the expectations of the Nigerian people.

“In many parts of our country, people are more afraid of encounters with the police than they are of criminals. That’s not right, and we can no longer stand for it.

“There will be, in this 9th House of Representatives, further legislation to improve police performance across the board and to introduce mechanisms for individual and collective accountability in the Nigeria Police Force. Our objective is nothing short of a total overhaul of the culture and practice of policing in Nigeria,” he said.

The speaker equally said at the plenary that the House has commenced work on the Armed Forces Trust Fund Bill, adding that in the shortest possible time, “we can finalise and pass legislation that ensures once and for all that the resources we need to protect the homeland are never at the mercy of politics or changes in policy or personnel.”

Gbajabiamila also spoke on the Petroleum Industry Bill transmitted to the National Assembly by the president, assuring that this time around, the House would succeed in passing the bill for it to get the president’s assent.

“This is not the first time that we have initiated the Petroleum Industry Bill or similar efforts at broad oil and gas sector reform in the National Assembly. I assure all Nigerians that we in the 9th House of Representatives fully intend to succeed this time around.

“However, I must appeal to stakeholders in the public and private sector, to the media, to the host communities and all who wish our country well to support this process. Let us reject cynicism and resist all attempts to frustrate this reform effort in service of the narrow interests of any particular group. Let us put Nigeria first so that history may judge us kindly.”

