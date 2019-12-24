Reps want INEC commissioners barred from contesting elections

A bill to bar National and Resident Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from contesting elections, has passed the first reading at the House of Representatives.

If the bill is passed and signed into law, they will not be able to run for any elective public offices until five years after resigning or retiring.

The bill, sponsored by Mr. Olawale Raji representing Epe Federal Constituency, Lagos State, is seeking to amend the Electoral Act.

The bill is titled, ‘A bill for an Act to amend the Electoral Act to prohibit electoral officers from engaging in partisan politics within five years of retirement, resignation and official relief of duties.’

It seeks to amend Section 146 of the Electoral Act by creating a new Subsection 2 that will read, “Notwithstanding (1) above, and anything to the contrary in any enactment or law, a person who holds or has held office as a member of the commission appointed by the President by virtue of the Third Schedule, Part 1 (f) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Resident Electoral Commissioner appointed under the Act shall not, until after a period of five years immediately after retirement, resignation or official relief of duties, be qualified for any elective office in Nigeria.”

It would be recalled that the REC in charge of Cross River State, Dr Frankland Briyai, had on August 8 announced his resignation and decision to contest the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

He was however sacked the following day by INEC, claiming it had not received his resignation letter.

