Reps withdraw controversial bill on mandatory voting

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has formally withdrawn a bill that sought to make voting compulsory for eligible Nigerians.

The speaker announced the withdrawal of the controversial bill at Monday’s plenary in Abuja.

The proposed legislation, which had sparked a debate in the country, was co-sponsored by Abbas and Daniel Asama Ago, who represents the Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency of Plateau State.

The bill, which aimed to amend the Electoral Act 2022, passed second reading in the House on May 15.

It was introduced as a response to the chronic issue of low voter turnout, particularly during general elections.

In recent cycles, large segments of the electorate have abstained from voting over disillusionment, insecurity, or lack of trust in the system.

READ ALSO: I did not call out Oyinlola over PDP crisis – Damagun

During deliberations, Ago argued that transforming voting from a civic right into a legal duty could significantly improve democratic engagement.

According to him, the bill was designed to instill a culture of participation, where citizens see voting not merely as an option but a shared responsibility.

He said: “Compulsory voting would ensure broader representation and curb the influence of money politics.

“When more people vote, the power of vote buying diminishes, and elected leaders become more reflective of the will of the people.”

Despite its intent to deepen democracy, the bill raised ethical and practical questions.

Critics wondered how enforcement would work in a country grappling with administrative inefficiencies and a fractured trust in electoral bodies.

Some also feared it could lead to the criminalization of disengaged citizens or those facing genuine barriers to voting.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now