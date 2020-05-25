Reps write education minister, Adamu, demand fumigation of schools, others before resumption

The Nigerian House of Representatives has written the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, on things he should make sure were done before the resumption of schools.

Among the things the House listed was that the minister should ensure all schools in the country, whether public or private are fumigated before they reopening.

They also asked Adamu to see that the online teaching, recently introduced to keep the students busy, got to those in the rural areas.

In a letter the Chairman, House Committee on Education, Julius Ihonvbere directed to the Education Minister, which was sighted by newsmen at the weekend, the Reps members, drummed on the need for all schools (public and private), to sensitise their pupils/students on the dangers of COVID-19 and its attendant consequences and ways they could protect themselves from contracting the virus.

The lawmakers said the resolutions reached should be included into plans by the ministry before re-opening the schools in order to “prevent our pupils/students from being infected with the virus”.

“We want to further direct the management of schools to make provision for water/borehole with a view to promoting washing of hands and personal hygiene among the pupils. Clear instruction should be issued to schools to avoid all contact sports till further notice.

“For the time being, all social/extra-curricular events should be suspended. These should include excursions, birthday celebrations.

“Disinfection of shoes and feet should be strongly encouraged for each classroom as done in poultry pens with appropriate non- corrosive solution.

“Emphasis should be placed on the minimum number of pupils/students in a class in strict adherence to social distancing procedure/ prescriptions. There should be procurement of infrared thermometers, face masks and hand sanitisers for pupils and Teacher’s use before entering school,” the letter further read.

