Republicans narrowly win back House in US midterm elections

The Republicans have narrowly won back the Lower Chamber of the Congress in the United States midterm elections after its representatives secured the 218 seats needed for a majority in the House.

According to released results on Wednesday night, while the party’s margin in the House of Representatives is quite slim, it is still enough to stall President Joe Biden‘s agenda for the next two years.

READ ALSO:US ELECTION: Republicans ask Supreme Court to stop counting of votes in Pennsylvania

However, Democrats will retain control of the upper chamber, the Senate when a new Congress is convened in January.

The Republicans who had hoped to win back control of both chambers, had performed poorly in last week’s midterms but they won the seat they needed for their House majority on Wednesday when California’s 27th district voted in incumbent Senator Mike Garcia.

According to the CBS, the Republican party is now projected to win between 218-223 seats in the 435-seat House, making it take control of the Lower Chamber.

