‘Request for Tinubu to unify your rank ahead of 2023 elections,’ Keyamo mocks PDP over crisis
The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on Friday mocked the Peoples Democratic Party over its current crisis.
The major opposition party has been rocked by in-fighting since the conclusion of its presidential primary on May 28.
The disagreement which trailed the emergence of the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the vice-presidential candidate is threatening to derail the PDP preparations for the 2023 general elections with a group loyal to the River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, pushing for the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over its role in the crisis.
In a series of tweets on his Twitter, the minister said the All Progressives Congress (APC) would be willing to release its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to help the PDP resolve its crisis.
He wrote: “If PDP begs us, we may consider donating the real UNIFIER, @officialABAT to assist in unifying their ranks to get them ready for their comprehensive defeat in 2023.
“We want a healthy opposition during the election. We don’t want the excuse that we fought with a disabled opponent.
“It is funny that other candidates spend all their energy to debunk all the achievements of @officialABAT, whereas they are not using that same energy to show their own achievements.”
