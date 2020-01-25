RERUN: Gunmen abduct INEC staff with election materials in Cross River

The Saturday House of Assembly rerun election in Affanya community in Abi local government area of Cross River was marred by violence after gunmen abducted an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff and hijacked materials.

Following the development, INEC has rescheduled the election in eight polling units in Afayna/Igoni-Igoni ward in Abi state constituency of Cross River State.

Briefing journalists on the conduct of the election so far, the INEC Federal Commissioner, South-South region, Dr. Mohammed Lecky, wondered why people should still engage in such an undemocratic act.

Lecky, who was in company of the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Alalibo Johnson, and the Administrative Secretary of INEC in the state, Mrs. Irene Ngozi Oghuma, said the incident occurred along a river leading to the community.

He said: “Gunmen accosted the electoral officials with materials and went away with all the voting materials along with the SPO (State Presiding Officer).

“Well security men that accompanied the materials and men on election duties decided to avoid casualty by not engaging the armed men in the middle of the river.

“However, I thank God that all the NYSC members on duty and other election duty officials have returned safely to office except the SPO, whose phone is ringing but he is not picking.”

