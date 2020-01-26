RERUN POLL: Low turnout in Imo

The rerun election conducted in Imo State on Saturday, especially in Okigwe North Federal constituency, witnessed a low turnout of voters.

The electorate in the constituency apparently refused to come out to cast their votes as many of the polling units were empty and some with scanty voters.

However, the story was not the same in Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal constituency as many polling units in the area was the opposite of that of Okigwe North Federal constituency.

Likewise in Njaba State constituency, a good number of voters were said to have turned out to cast their votes.

It was not clear if the reason for the level of voters’ apathy in Okigwe North Federal constituency had anything to do with the recent political crisis in the state following the Supreme Court sack of the state’s former governor, Emeka Ihedioha.

Recall that members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state had staged protests calling on the apex court to reverse its ruling that declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the new governor of the state.

