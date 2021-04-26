Rescue South-East from siege of ‘unknown gunmen’, Orji Kalu begs govt | Ripples Nigeria

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has bemoaned the incessant attacks on properties in the South-East region by “unknown miscreants who are interested in making lives miserable for the South Easterners.”

Orji Kalu made this disclosure via a statement issued on Sunday, in the wake of the attack at the country home of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma.

Kalu stated that continuous raiding of police stations and destruction of property by unknown gunmen calls for decisive action.

Read also: Orji Kalu wants Aba declared as a disaster area

He appealed to the Federal Government to rescue the state from the siege of “unknown gunmen”.

Kalu further expressed worries about the security of the average citizen considering the brazen attack on Uzodinma’s property and administration.

“If the home of a state governor can be so brazenly attacked and set ablaze, what would they not do to the home of ordinary citizens,” Kalu queried.

However, he urged the Governor to ensure increased security presence across the state in order to tackle the scourge.

“The attack should rather cause the Governor to beef up security and welfare for the citizens of the state,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions