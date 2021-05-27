Rescue workers recover bodies of 48 victims of Kebbi boat mishap | Ripples Nigeria

Rescued workers have recovered the bodies of 48 victims of Wednesday’s boat mishap in the state.

At least 140 people were feared dead when a boat carrying 162 passengers capsized and sank into River Niger in Ngaski local government area of the state on Wednesday morning.

The Chief Press Secretary to the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Muazu, confirmed this to journalists on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi.

He said: “So far, a combined team of rescue operatives have discovered 48 dead bodies and the search for the other casualties is still ongoing around the river where the incident took place.”

