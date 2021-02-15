Business
Research shows men spent 34% more on gifts than women on Valentine’s Day
A new research has revealed that on the average Nigerians spent N11,440 ($34) on gifts for their loved ones to celebrate 2021 Valentine’s Day.
The research which was undertaken by Picodi, international e-commerce, showed that men spent 34 percent more on gifts than women during the annual lovers’ day celebration.
According to Picodi, women spent N9,792 while men splashed N13,088 on various gift items.
The research which surveyed over 11,000 people in 38 different countries, including Europe, Asia, Africa, South, and North America.
At least 89 percent of Nigerians surveyed during the exercise said they celebrate Valentine’s Day and 4 percent said they give something to their partner.
READ ALSO: Valentine is a sin, against God’s will –Cleric Bamiloye
Among the countries researched, those with the highest amounts spent were – Hong Kong ($124), the United Kingdom ($117), Ireland ($112), and the United States ($106). Nigeria placed last in the ranking with ($30).
For Nigeria, the most frequently chosen gifts are perfumes (men) and electronics (women).
American men usually chose Valentine’s Day cards while women chose sweets. In the UK, men gave mostly flowers on Valentine’s Day and received sweets from women.
Interestingly, the research also revealed that most men settled for a more personalized approach such as perfumes for their loved ones compared to women who bought electronics, sweets, and alcohol.
“The men surveyed showed the most popular answers were perfumes (31 percent), clothes (28 percent) and flowers (20 percent). Women on the other hand said they are going to buy electronics (39 percent), sweets (32 percent), and alcohol (29 percent).”
On the gifts that are more significant to Nigerian lovers, the report said for women, the most expected gifts were perfumes (39 percent), sweets (28 percent), teddy bears (26 percent), jewellery (23 percent), and lingerie (18 percent).
For men, the most expected options were gift cards (58 percent), perfumes (44 percent), and money (34 percent). 32 percent wouldn’t mind getting electronics and 24 percent expected clothes.
“The worst Valentine’s Day gifts according to women are cosmetics (22 percent), money (17 percent), electronics (15 percent), Valentine’s Day cards (11 percent), and alcohol (8 percent). Among men, clothes (24 percent) and teddy bears (21 percent) were chosen as the least wanted,” the report added.
Join the conversation
Business
Ecobank, Nigerian Breweries, NNFM, make Ripples Nigeria stocks watch list
Last week, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) underperformed, with the decliners rising above the gainers. However, despite the lose to investors, some companies caught the eye of Ripples Nigeria.
These companies made it into the list of stocks to watch for this week. The companies were selected based on their stock performance and company activities during last week’s trading.
Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.
Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.
Ecobank
Ecobank made Ripples Nigeria’s stock to watch due to the company’s announcement which revealed its plan to secure $300 million loan from the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The bond has a maturity tenor of 5years, but it will have an impact on the company’s financials.
While the company plans to infuse the capital into its operation, prospective or existing investors should note that the bond is a liability on Ecobank’s balance sheet, as the lender will be indebted to the foreign investors, weakening their capital base. Meanwhile, in the just concluded trading week, Ecobank opened trading at N6, but closed the week at N5.50kobo.
Nigerian Breweries
Heineken, the majority shareholder of Nigerian Breweries, reported it underperformed during it’s full year 2020, prompting Heineken to put its workers on alert, as it intend to sack 2000 workers across its global markets.
Although Heineken stated that its products performed well in Nigeria, but it’s not certain if Nigerian Breweries products also shared the same experience, as COVID-19 impact have prevented the Nigerian brewer from concluding and approving its full year financials.
In its nine months statement for 2020, Nigerian Breweries earnings had plunged to N234.03 billion, below the N235.67 billion the company generated during the corresponding period.
Read also: Nigerian Breweries, Ecobank, BOCGAS, Union Bank make Ripples Nigeria stocks-to-watch list
So investors need to trade with caution as no-trade (bars, club, cafe, etc) partners are still operating below capacity in Nigeria, couple with the declining purchasing power; this will have an impact on Nigerian Breweries revenue growth.
Living Trust Mortgage Bank
The financial firm made the list due to its performance during last week trade. Living Trust drove trading last week, heading the top trade, as investors interest was high.
Investors traded 796.45 million on Thursday, February 11, making it the company’s highest volume of shares traded in the past three months. Living Trust currently trade at N0.62kobo, and the rush towards it shares reflect positive confidence among investors.
Mutual Benefits Assurance
Having recorded 10.53% rise in its share price during last week’s trading, Mutual Benefits was ranked the highest gainer for that week. The rise in its share price shows existing investors confidence in the company is high.
It also reflected that existing investors have a long position plan for Mutual Benefit, and not willing to sell-off shares just to protect their profit over uncertainty. The company had opened trading for the week at N0.38kobo, and closed the week with N0.42kobo.
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills
The manufacturer made the list due to its declining performance in the last week trade. Northern Nigeria Flour Mills topped the decliners having lost N1.63kobo during the trading week.
Existing investors confidence seem to have dropped last week, as they were willing to sell at a loss, to prospective investors that were willing to buy for less, causing the company’s share price to close the week with N7.02 against the N8.65kobo it opened the week with.
By Fakoyejo Olalekan…
Join the conversation
Business
BPE to concession Lagos Trade Fair Complex, Calabar Economic Zone, two others
The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) on Sunday listed some Federal Government’s enterprises for concession.
The BPE Head of Public Communications, Amina Othman, in a statement issued in Abuja, listed the Tafawa Balewa Trade Fair Complex in Lagos and the International Trade Fair Complex (LITFC) also in Lagos as among the government’s enterprises listed for concession soon.
Others are the Calabar Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and Kano Special Economic Zone (SEZ).
She said an international investors’ webinar to showcase investment opportunities in the four enterprises would take place on February 23.
Othman said: “The webinar is in line with the new mandate of BPE as contained in a new Federal Government circular.
READ ALSO: NIPOST reform won’t trigger job loss –BPE
“It gives the bureau the responsibility for the concession of public enterprises and infrastructure already listed in the first and second schedules of the Public Enterprises Act.
“The BPE is acting on behalf of the Federal Government as the counterparty on all infrastructure projects being developed on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis.”
According to her, the one- day event will provide a platform for prospective investors to leverage on the vast opportunities in the enterprises in line with international best practices.
Join the conversation
Business
Claims that Shell under-reported two million barrels of crude false – DPR
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has dismissed claims that Shell Petroleum Development Company (SDPC) under-reported two million barrels of crude in its oil production records between 2016 and 2018.
The DPR Spokesman, Paul Osu, who reacted to the report in a chat with journalists on Saturday, described the allegations as false and baseless.
The reports claimed that Shell had admitted the infraction and offered to refund the cost of the oil and pay a fine.
The shortfall, according to the reports, came from the Trans Niger Delta export pipeline which conveys an average of 150,000 barrels of Shell’s Bonny light crude blend to the export terminal.
READ ALSO: Deregulation aiding modular refineries to spring up –DPR
But the DPR spokesman urged the public to disregard the reports.
He insisted that there was no such thing.
“There is absolutely nothing like that, kindly disregard,” Osu said.
The Media Relations Manager at Shell, Bamidele Odugbesan, also dismissed the report as false.
He described the reports as malicious and irresponsible and urged journalists to cross-check the matter with the DPR.
Join the conversation
Trending
-
International21 hours ago
Massive protests in Mauritius to force govt to resign
-
Politics20 hours ago
QuickRead: Buhari’s reward style. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter
-
Business23 hours ago
BUSINESS ROUNDUP: FG to spend 60.8% of 2021 revenue servicing debts; Nigerians to miss out on $23m bitcoin investment; other stories
-
Latest15 hours ago
Lagos Govt warns against development of Magodo wetlands, vows strict penalty
-
Politics9 hours ago
Gov Mohammed clarifies statement defending herdsmen carrying AK-47 rifles
-
Life's Blog21 hours ago
Celebrity Gist: Mr Macaroni tackles govt, Peruzzi to ‘step away’ from music… Read more
-
International16 hours ago
Uganda’s Museveni accuses EU of plot to subvert govt
-
Latest16 hours ago
PDP challenges Buhari to halt Nigeria’s slide into anarchy