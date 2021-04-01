Resident Doctors agree to shelve strike after agreement with FG | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Resident Doctors agree to shelve strike after agreement with FG
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Action (MOA) with the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to avert the union’s planned nationwide strike.
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, disclosed this while addressing newsmen at the end of a meeting with NARD early Thursday, April 1, in Abuja.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the NARD threatened to commence a nationwide strike on April 1, accusing the Federal Government of reneging on agreements reached with the union.
The doctors’ grievances include the non-payment of salaries of between three months to five months to some house officers and the non-recruitment of house officers.
Others are the abolishment of the bench fees for doctors undergoing training in other hospitals, and the non-payment of National Minimum Wage and hazard allowances to doctors.
Addressing newsmen, Ngige said that the deliberations were fruitful and that all the things written in the MoA would be implemented.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt meets resident doctors over planned strike
“Hopefully, by tomorrow you will experience the payment as agreed here for the second category of doctors, who are an overflow of the quota of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).
“By the time the Chairman of the Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) comes up with his final list and harmonise it with that of the MDCN, we would not have issue anymore over this payment or whether some doctors have not been paid,” he said.
Ngige noted that timelines had also been put on other issues raised by the doctors.
He said that both parties would reconvene in one month’s time for reassessment of the given assignments.
“With this MoA, we hope you (NARD executives) get to your members to let them understand better that government has moved proactively to address most of the issues ahead of your coming.
“We are happy that you understand and so I give you assurance that most of the things written here will be done.
“We will assist the Federal Ministry of Health, the Finance Ministry and the Office of Accountant General of the Federation to make sure that they keep their own side of the bargain,’’ the minister said.
President of NARD, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, expressed optimism that all the decisions reached, including outstanding issues and grievances would be addressed.
The doctors, however went ahead with the strike on Thursday, April 1 as they had earlier stated inspite of the government’s position.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Stadium Australia to host final of 32-team 2023 Women’s W’Cup
The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will have its...
Osaka’s 23-match winning run ended in Miami Open quarters
Naomi Osaka finally tasted defeat for the first time in 24 matches after she lost to Maria Sakkari in the...
Oshoala scores against Man City as Barca Ladies reach Champions League semis
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was on target again as Barcelona Ladies held on to clinch a Champions League semifinal...
Bafana coach Ntseki sacked after S’Africa failed to qualify for AFCON
The Bafana Bafana of South Africa are now without a manager as the country’s football federation has sacked coach Molefi...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...
Donald Trump launches website after social media ban
Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...
Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls...
UK startup launches musical contest in Nigeria
Swype Global, a United Kingdom startup operating in the digital technology space, has launched Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 which offers...
Chinese startup DiDi Chuxing penetrates Africa through South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Chinese startup DiDi...