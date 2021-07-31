News
Resident doctors begin nationwide strike Monday
The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Saturday directed its members to proceed on an indefinite nationwide strike from Monday.
The NARD President, Dr. Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, gave the directive while briefing journalists on the resolutions reached at the association’s just-concluded 2021 National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Umuahia, Abia State.
Uyilawa said the strike became unavoidable after the expiration of 113 days ultimatum earlier issued to state and Federal Governments to address the issues of welfare, training, and service delivery by resident doctors.
The group accused the federal government of insincerity in implementing its promises to resident doctors as contained in the Memorandum of Actions signed before the ultimatum was issued.
He said: “NEC therefore unanimously resolved by vote to resume total and indefinite strike from 8:00 a.m. on Monday, August 2.”
NARD also demanded the immediate withdrawal of a circular issued by the Head of Service of the Federation which ordered the removal of house officers from the scheme of service.
READ ALSO:Resident doctors extend ultimatum for Nigerian govt to meet demands by two weeks
The doctors had in April suspended their initial strike for four weeks after reaching new agreement on the dispute with the federal government.
They were demanding the payment of all salaries arrears, review of the current hazard allowance to 50 percent of consolidated basic salaries for all health workers, and payment of the outstanding COVID-19 allowance especially in state-owned tertiary institutions among others.
