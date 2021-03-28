Resident doctors begin strike April 1 over unpaid salaries, others | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Resident doctors begin strike April 1 over unpaid salaries, others
Resident doctors across the country will begin an indefinite strike on April 1 if the Federal Government fails to address their demands.
The doctors are demanding the payment of salaries owed house officers and upward review of the hazard allowance among others.
The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) disclosed this in a communiqué issued at the end of its Extraordinary National Executive Council meeting held on Saturday at the Trauma Center of the National Hospital, Abuja.
The communiqué was released to journalists on Sunday
The meeting was convened to review the association’s earlier ultimatum to the federal government and deliberate on issues affecting residency training, healthcare delivery, and welfare.
The communiqué was signed by NARD President, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi; Secretary-General, Dr. Jerry Isogun, and Publicity/Social Secretary, Dr. Dotun Osikoya; respectively.
The document read: The NEC unanimously agreed that NARD should proceed on a total and indefinite strike on April 1, 2021, by 8:00 a.m. if the following demands are not met.
READ ALSO: Resident doctors to proceed on indefinite strike
“Immediate payment of all salaries owed to all house officers including March salaries (regardless of quota system) before the end of business on March 31, 2021.
“Immediate payment of all salary arrears including March salaries for our members in all Federal (GIFMIS platform) and State Tertiary Health Institutions across the country especially ASUTH, IMSUTH, and UNIMEDTH.
“Upward review of the current hazard allowance to 50 percent of consolidated basic salaries of all health workers and payment of the outstanding COVID – 19 inducement allowance especially in State owned-tertiary institutions.
“Abolishment of the exorbitant bench fees being paid by our members on outside postings in all Training Institutions across the country with immediate effect.
“Payment of Salary shortfalls of 2014, 2015 and 2016 to our members in all Federal Institutions including state-owned institutions as earlier agreed with NARD.
“Payment of death in service insurance for all health workers who died as a result of COVID-19 infection or other infectious diseases in the country.
“Universal domestication/implementation of the 2017 MRTA by all Federal Government and State-owned Training Institutions to ensure proper funding of Residency Training in the country as stipulated by the Act.
“Immediate payment of 2019, the balance of 2020 and 2021 Medical Residency Training Funds to our members including those under state government employ.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Iwobi to undergo second COVID-19 test in three days
Alex Iwobi will be undergoing another COVID-19 test in Lagos on Monday after he returned positive from the first test...
Onuachu winner sees Super Eagles end Benin’s eight-year unbeaten run in Porto-Novo
The Super Eagles of Nigeria sealed a 1-0 victory over Benin Republic in their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier...
Super Eagles qualify for 2021 AFCON after Lesotho, S’Leone play goalless
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations even before playing against Benin Republic...
Iwobi out of Nigeria squad for Benin duel after testing positive for COVID-19
Alex Iwobi will not be participating in the game between the Super Eagles and Benin Republic in Porto-Novo on Saturday....
Simy Nwankwo’s son honoured with citizenship after father calls out racism
The son of Super Eagles forward, Simy Nwankwo has been given a honorary citizenship of the Italian city of Crotone...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From equity raiser, which is now becoming a weekly affairs, to opportunity windows for African entrepreneurs; the week was characterised...
Congress calls out Twitter boss for tweeting during hearing. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Congress calls out...
Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...
Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase
The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...
Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...