Resident doctors begin strike April 1 over unpaid salaries, others | Ripples Nigeria

Resident doctors across the country will begin an indefinite strike on April 1 if the Federal Government fails to address their demands.

The doctors are demanding the payment of salaries owed house officers and upward review of the hazard allowance among others.

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) disclosed this in a communiqué issued at the end of its Extraordinary National Executive Council meeting held on Saturday at the Trauma Center of the National Hospital, Abuja.

The communiqué was released to journalists on Sunday

The meeting was convened to review the association’s earlier ultimatum to the federal government and deliberate on issues affecting residency training, healthcare delivery, and welfare.

The communiqué was signed by NARD President, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi; Secretary-General, Dr. Jerry Isogun, and Publicity/Social Secretary, Dr. Dotun Osikoya; respectively.

The document read: The NEC unanimously agreed that NARD should proceed on a total and indefinite strike on April 1, 2021, by 8:00 a.m. if the following demands are not met.



“Immediate payment of all salaries owed to all house officers including March salaries (regardless of quota system) before the end of business on March 31, 2021.

“Immediate payment of all salary arrears including March salaries for our members in all Federal (GIFMIS platform) and State Tertiary Health Institutions across the country especially ASUTH, IMSUTH, and UNIMEDTH.

“Upward review of the current hazard allowance to 50 percent of consolidated basic salaries of all health workers and payment of the outstanding COVID – 19 inducement allowance especially in State owned-tertiary institutions.

“Abolishment of the exorbitant bench fees being paid by our members on outside postings in all Training Institutions across the country with immediate effect.

“Payment of Salary shortfalls of 2014, 2015 and 2016 to our members in all Federal Institutions including state-owned institutions as earlier agreed with NARD.

“Payment of death in service insurance for all health workers who died as a result of COVID-19 infection or other infectious diseases in the country.

“Universal domestication/implementation of the 2017 MRTA by all Federal Government and State-owned Training Institutions to ensure proper funding of Residency Training in the country as stipulated by the Act.

“Immediate payment of 2019, the balance of 2020 and 2021 Medical Residency Training Funds to our members including those under state government employ.”

