Resident doctors begin warning strike Wednesday

Resident doctors in Nigeria will begin a five-day warning strike on Wednesday following the Federal Government’s failure to address their demands.

The President of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Dr. Emeka Orji, disclosed this to journalists at the end of the association’s virtual National Executive Council meeting on Monday.

The strike, according to him, will end next Monday.

The two-week ultimatum NARD issued to the federal government to meet its demands ended on May 13.

The doctors are demanding an immediate review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure by 200 percent of their current salaries, immediate withdrawal of bill on compulsory five-year service in Nigeria for graduates of medicine and dentistry before approval of license for full medical practice, and immediate implementation of CONMESS, among others.

The doctors ended their last strike on October 6, 2021 following intervention by prominent i

