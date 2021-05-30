 Resident doctors extend ultimatum for Nigerian govt to meet demands by two weeks | Ripples Nigeria
Resident doctors extend ultimatum for Nigerian govt to meet demands by two weeks

Published

10 seconds ago

on

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has extended the ultimatum given to the Federal and state governments to address its demands by two weeks.

NARD is demanding improved welfare for members and a better working environment across the country among others.

The resident doctors suspended their previous strike on April 9.

The association disclosed this in a communiqué issued at the end of its 41st Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) held in Nnewi, Anambra, between May 25 and May 29 and signed by its President, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi.

READ ALSO: Resident doctors sign fresh agreement with Nigerian govt to end nationwide strike

The statement reads, “The association would resume a total strike action if its demands remained unattended to at the end of the period.

“The strike was suspended following government’s promises as entailed in the Memorandum of Actions signed at the instance of Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, on April 9.

“The delays in payment of members on the GIFMIS platform for over four months had caused hardships for NARD members and urged the Federal Government to expedite action toward migrating members to IPPIS.”

