Resident doctors give Nigerian govt four conditions for suspension of nationwide strike | Ripples Nigeria

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) is scheduled to commence a nationwide strike tomorrow, Thursday, unless efforts are made to redress their concerns by the Federal Government.

The two-month ultimatum issued by the NARD ended on Tuesday, March 31.

The doctors listed four demands that must be met by the Federal Government to shelve their planned action.

This was confirmed by the NARD President, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi who stated that meetings have been scheduled with Labour and Employment Minister Dr. Chris Ngige and the Senate Committee on Health.

Read also: Varsity staff to begin nationwide strike February 5

The conditions are: full payment of salaries of all House Officers and Residents on the GIFMIS platform; upward review of hazard allowance from N5,000 to 50 per cent of consolidated basic salaries of all health workers and the immediate payment of 2019, balance of 2020 and 2021 Medical Residency Training Funds (MRTF).

The doctors also demanded the issuance of vouchers to the families and loved ones of doctors who lost their lives in service, especially those on the frontline of the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious diseases.

According to Okhuaihesuyi, the listed conditions “are considered prime among other demands”.

Confirming the moves by stakeholders to avert the strike, he said: “I was called by the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, and we will have a meeting with him tomorrow (today) by 3pm. I was in a meeting with the House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Chairman Tanko Sununu yesterday (Monday).

“We will also have a meeting with the Senate Committee on Health tomorrow by 11am. We look forward to seeing them and we are hopeful that we can get some of our demands.”

Join the conversation

Opinions