Resident doctors meet, resolve to continue strike

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) met on Thursday and resolved to continue the ongoing nationwide strike.

The association’s decision came a few days after the National Industrial Court refused to compel them to suspend the strike.

The doctors embarked on a nationwide strike on August 2 over grievances that include the delayed payment of salaries and allowances.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting in Abuja and signed by the President, Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa; Secretary-General, Jerry Isogun; and Publicity Secretary, Dotun Oshikoya; respectively, NARD faulted the Federal Government’s decision to approach the industrial court to stop the strike.

The communiqué read: “The meeting reviewed the efforts of government and resolved to continue with the industrial action until all their demands are met.

“After critical appraisal of the actions of both federal and state governments on all the issues affecting the welfare of our members as observed above and the perpetual insincerity from the government as evidence by the reckless ex parte injunctions sought by the government and the ambiguity in the interpretation of the ruling of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, the NEC unanimously agreed via a vote to sustain the ongoing industrial action until her demands are met as contained in the MOA signed more than 140 days ago and the recent MOU signed between the government and NMA.”

