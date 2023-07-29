Resident doctors reject 25% salary increase

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has rejected the 25 percent increase in Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) approved by the Federal Government.

The association also rejected N25,000 quarterly allowance approved by the government for its members.

The Chairman of the National Salary and Wages Commission, Ekpo Nta, had in a circular on Friday confirmed the federal government’s approval of quarterly accouterment allowance of N25,000 to medical and dental doctors in hospitals, medical centres and clinics in the public service.

The resident doctors began an indefinite strike during the week over the government’s failure to honour their demands.

They are demanding the immediate payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), upward review of the CONMESS by at least 200 percent, payment of the arrears of consequential adjustment of minimum to the omitted doctors, and payment of new hazard allowance, among others.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Saturday in Lagos, NARD described the 25 percent increase in salary as paltry.

The association vowed to continue with the strike until reasonable progress has been made by the government on its demands.

The communiqué read: “NEC has resolved to vehemently reject the paltry 25% increment in the basic salary of doctors as well as the accouterment allowance, adding that her earlier demand is for full restoration of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure to its right value as at the time of the approval of the structure in 2009.”

