Resident doctors shelve planned strike

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Monday suspended its planned nationwide strike.

The doctors had threatened to proceed on strike earlier this month to press home their demand for an upward review of the medical residency training fund and payment of outstanding arrears of the new hazard allowance.

They are also protesting the non-payment of the consequential adjustment of the minimum wage to some of their colleagues.

NARD took the decision to shelve the planned strike after reviewing progress recorded on its demands with the Federal Government at its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The doctors commended the federal government for the timely release of the review of the medical residency training fund.

They also thanked the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, for the other steps taken to improve the welfare of health workers in the country.

