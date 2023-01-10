News
Resident doctors threaten fresh strike over ‘delayed review’ of salary structure, others
The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Tuesday threatened to embark on a nationwide strike over the Federal Government’s failure to address its demands.
The NARD disclosed this in a letter signed by its President, Innocent Orji, and addressed to the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire.
The association is demanding an upward review of the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) and payment of outstanding arrears of the new hazard allowance, among others.
The doctors suspended their 63-day strike on October 2021 after the government yielded to their demands.
In the statement, the association decried the delay in the upward review of the consolidated medical salary structure (CONMESS), salary arrears of members in state tertiary health institutions, and non-domestication of the Medical Residency Training Act (MRTA) in most states.
Although NARD commended the government for resolving some of the issues, it noted that the pending demands have become sources of serious agitation nationwide.
READ ALSO: Resident doctors divided after meeting, to take decision on strike
The letter read: “Notable ones amongst them include omitted 2020 MRTF payment, irregularities in the new MRTF circular inconsistent with the medical residency training act, existing collective bargaining agreements and current economic realities and review of CONMESS salary structure
“Sir, our January 2023 National Executive Council meeting has been scheduled for January 24th to 28th 2023, and we can confirm very clear feelers that if these issues are not sorted out before that meeting, our members will likely give us mandate to immediately kick-start processes that will lead to a nationwide industrial disharmony in the health sector.
“Sir, we know how critical this period is and the chaos that will ensue if the government does not take steps to prevent this from happening, and so we humbly implore you to use your good offices to resolve these issues before our January NEC meeting.”
