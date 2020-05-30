Resident doctors threaten to embark on strike over poor working condition

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) said on Saturday its members would proceed on a total and indefinite strike if the Federal Government failed to address their demands within 14 days.

The association stated this in a communiqué issued at the end of its virtual 40th Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) and Scientific Conference and signed by its National President, Dr. Sokomba Aliyu and Publicity Secretary, Dr. Egbogu Stanley, in Kaduna.

The meeting that was attended by 74 chapters of the association across the country, deliberated on issues affecting the nation’s health care system and welfare of its members.

The communiqué read: “NARD calls on the federal and state governments to provide adequate Personnel Protective Equipment such as respirators, gloves and others to all health workers.

“NARD also demands immediate recall of the sacked resident doctors at Jos University Teaching Hospital and payments of their salaries.”

According to the association, 26 resident doctors at JUTH were illegally disengaged without recourse to the law governing residency training.

It added: “The association also demands for universal implementation of the Residency Training Act in both Federal and State Teaching hospitals.

“NARD demands immediate implementation of the revised hazard allowance, and payment of COVID-19 inducement allowance.

“OGM resolves that urgent steps be taken to ensure that the fate of our members at the State Tertiary Health Institutions be improved through engagement with the various state governments and relevant stakeholders.”

