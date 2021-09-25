Resident doctors to continue strike, elect new leaders

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Saturday resolved to continue its indefinite nationwide strike.

The doctors took the decision at the NARD Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference held at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) in Bauchi where new members of the national executive committee were elected to lead the association for the next few years.

Dr. Dare Ishaya emerged the association’s new President while Dr. Edoga Chima and Dr. Buba Babangida were elected the first and second Vice Presidents respectively.

Dr. Suleiman Abiodun Isma’il became the Secretary-General.

At the meeting which was attended by 76 chapters of the union across the country, the doctors deliberated on issues affecting healthcare delivery and the welfare of members, especially those that led to the ongoing strike.

However, after critically appraising the issues, the doctors unanimously resolved to continue the strike until the Federal Government meets their demands.

They maintained that the federal government must ensure the payment of the Medical Residency Training within 72 hours to restore normalcy in the health sector.

