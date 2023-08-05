Resident doctors to embark on protest over unresolved demands

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) will embark on a peaceful nationwide protest on August 9 over the Federal Government’s failure to meet its demands.

The doctors embarked on an indefinite strike on July 26 to press home their demands.

They are demanding the implementation of the one-for-one replacement policy for healthcare workers, the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure, payment of new hazard allowance, and the domestication of the Medical Residency Training Act, among others.

The federal government August 1 ordered the Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors in the tertiary and other public hospitals to stop the salaries of the striking resident doctors effective from July 26.

In a circular titled: “Notice of nationwide mass protests and picketing by NARD,’ dated August 5, 2023, and addressed to the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Health, Olufunso Adebiyi, the association promised to picket the ministry, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation and government hospitals to press home its demands during the rally.

The circular was signed by NARD President, Dr. Emeka Orji, and the Secretary-General, Dr. Kelechi Chikezie.

It read: “We wish to bring to your notice, the decision of the National Executive Council of NARD to embark on daily peaceful protests and picketing of the Federal Ministry of Health, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, as well as all federal and state tertiary health institutions nationwide with effect from Wednesday, August 9, 2023, by 10:00 a.m.

“This has become necessary to press home our demands which have been largely neglected by our parent ministry and the Federal Government.

“We are pained that rather than make genuine and concerted efforts to resolve the challenges that led to the industrial action despite repeated ultimatums, our parent ministry and the Federal Government have chosen to demonise Nigerian resident doctors instead, after all, their sacrifices and patriotism.

“We, therefore, resolved that it is time the whole world hears our side of the story – the decay and corruption in the health sector, as well as the neglect the public health institutions have suffered all these years that led to repeated industrial actions.

“We believe that the government still has time to genuinely address the issues at stake before Wednesday, 9th August 2023, or leave us with no other option.”

