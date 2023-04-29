Resident doctors to embark on strike in 14 days over salary structure

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has given the Federal Government a 14-day ultimatum to increase the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

The association stated this in a communiqué issued at the end of the extraordinary council meeting of its National Executive Council (NEC) held in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

The communiqué which was signed by the NARD President, Dr. Innocent Orji, the Secretary-General, Dr. Kelechi Chikezie, and the Publicity and Social Secretary, Dr Musa Umar, was made available to journalists on Saturday.

The doctors demanded an increment of about 200 percent of their current gross salary.

This, according to them, will be in addition to the new allowances included in the letter written to the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, for the review of CONMESS in 2022.

The communiqué read: “The Federal Government has neither called NARD to the negotiation table nor taken any tangible step in addressing the issue.

“This is against the background of the dwindling economic situation in the country, the serial abysmal decline in the value of the Naira, the imminent removal of fuel subsidy, and the consequent damaging effect on the cost of living in the country.

“There have been previous ultimatums issued to the government by NARD on account of this problem of the review of the CONMESS salary structure.

“The previous Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) on CONMESS stated clearly that the salary structure would be due for review after five years, but this has not been done since the implementation in 2014, though the approval was given in 2009.

“NEC has resolved to issue the Federal Government a two-week ultimatum beginning on Saturday, April 29, to resolve all these demands, following the expiration of which on May 13, we may not be able to guarantee industrial harmony in the sector nationwide.”

The association also demanded the immediate payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) in line with the agreements reached at the stakeholders’ meeting convened by the Federal Ministry of Health.

