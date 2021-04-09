Resident doctors will account for any death during strike —Senate Committee | Ripples Nigeria

Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, on Thursday, appealed to striking resident doctors to return to work, saying “any soul that dies as a result of the strike is in the hands of the doctors.”

Speaking at the public hearing of the Establishment Bill 2021 for the ‘Federal Medical Centre, Mubi, Adamawa State, in Abuja, Oloriegbe said the National Assembly was surprised that the resident doctors went on strike after meeting with their leadership to shelve the plan.

“I’m a doctor myself. We took an oath to serve and save lives. On no circumstances should we through our action endanger any life to be lost due to our personal interests. We know as doctors, we have to take care of our welfare, but we’ve taken an oath to serve.

“I’m appealing to them that we should go back to work while negotiations and discussions on outstanding issues will go on,” he said.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan, in a statement on Thursday, said the Federal Government would again, meet with the striking resident doctors on Friday.

He said the meeting became very important due to the havoc the strike was wrecking on the health sector.

