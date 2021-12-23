Residents block highway in protest, after bandits allegedly killed seven, kidnapped five women

An attack on two villages in Faskari Local Council of Katsina State has left seven people dead and several others injured.

Disturbed by the rate of killings, abduction and rustling in their communities, angry residents on Wednesday blocked the Funtua-Sheme Road to protest over the security situation.

Although the police is yet to confirm the incident, a resident of the community, who pleaded anonymity, said the gunmen operated from around 9:00 p.m. till early hours of the morning in Unguwar Ibrahim Maiwada before heading to the Kanon Haki along Zaria-Sokoto Highway.

Another resident of the area also narrated how the assailants killed two persons at Unguwar Ibrahim Maiwada, abducted five women and took them into the dreaded Rugu Forest.

Meanwhile, the angry protesters burnt tyres and used stones and other materials to block the road.

They decried the incessant attacks among other atrocities on their communities by suspected bandits, which often led to loss of lives, and property.

