Residents cart away COVID-19 palliatives from another warehouse in Cross River

Another warehouse housing COVID-19 palliatives has been discovered in Calabar, Cross River State.

Residents were seen on Thursday carting away food items from the facility located in Murtala Mohammed Highway in the state capital.

The warehouse was the fourth to be looted by hoodlums since the #EndSARS protest began in the country two weeks ago.

Hoodlums had also on Thursday looted the facility housing COVID-19 palliatives in the Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos.

Two warehouses housing food items were looted by residents in Osun and Kwara States on Friday.

The palliatives were donated to state governments by a private-sector group, Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) earlier this year.

