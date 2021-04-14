Residents discover headless bodies dumped in Calabar valley | Ripples Nigeria

Some headless bodies have been found in a valley by the double carriageway under construction, at the Five Miles area in the outskirts of Calabar, the Cross River State capital on Tuesday.

According to eyewitnesses at the scene, seven of the corpses were male, while one was a female.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the bodies were first discovered by farmers in the early hours of the morning before a crowd later gathered at the scene.

Meanwhile, some onlookers said some people may have brought the corpses in a vehicle and dumped them there at the night.

The location of the incident is said to be close to police checkpoints on the Calabar-Odukpani highway.

It was further gathered that the corpses were being evacuated later in the day under the supervision of policemen, even as the Cross River Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo and her deputy, Igiri Ewa, didn’t answer their calls.

However, Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Solomon Eremi, who confirmed the discovery of the decomposed corpses on Tuesday to NAN said the stench attracted the attention of passersby who traced the location of the valley and raised alarm.

The NSCDC spokesman said a Disaster Management and Recovery was dispatched to the area.

“They went around the entire place and saw eight decomposed corpses made up of a female and seven males. One was still very fresh.

“We can not really tell what happened, whether they killed them and dumped them there.”

NSCDC said an investigation has commenced and would update the public.

