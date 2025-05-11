Connect with us

Metro

Residents flee Sokoto villages amid threats from notorious bandit Bello Turji

Published

3 hours ago

on

A fresh wave of fear has swept across Isa Local Government Area in Sokoto State as notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, issued chilling threats that have led to mass displacement of residents, particularly in Bafarawa town.

Eyewitnesses and local sources say Turji has also extended his warnings to nearby villages including Kamara, Arume, and Kagara, reportedly ordering residents to abandon their homes by 4:00 p.m. on Sunday or face deadly consequences.

“This is beyond just another attack. These threats are calculated and organized. If nothing is done, more communities will fall under siege,” said a distraught resident who fled from Bafarawa.

The threats have sparked widespread panic, with terrified families evacuating in droves to escape what they fear may be imminent attacks. Among the other communities now on edge are Surudubu, Gebe, Tsullawa, and Garin Fadama, all gripped by uncertainty as insecurity escalates.

According to a local source from one of the affected villages, the latest scare has only deepened the sense of abandonment felt by many residents. “The seeming protection of Turji by unidentified actors is disturbing,” the source said, criticizing what they described as a weak and fragmented government response.

Despite these concerns, the Sokoto State Police Command says it has taken action. Public Relations Officer, ASP Ahmed Rufai, confirmed a deployment of officers to the troubled axis.

Read also: Victims narrate ordeal as Nigerian govt rescues 78 trafficked persons from Cote D’Ivoire

“Although we have not received any formal report regarding the incident, we have deployed officers to the area over the past three days,” Rufai stated. “The security operatives are on the ground and are prepared to tackle any threat to peace and security.”

Civil society groups and affected locals are now urging both state and federal authorities to move beyond reactive measures. They are calling for a firm, united crackdown to neutralize the threat posed by Turji and restore safety in the region.

As tension continues to mount, the looming fear of violence and displacement casts a long shadow over the lives of thousands in Isa LGA.

 

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

fourteen − two =


 

Investigations

Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations3 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...