Residents flee Sokoto villages amid threats from notorious bandit Bello Turji

A fresh wave of fear has swept across Isa Local Government Area in Sokoto State as notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, issued chilling threats that have led to mass displacement of residents, particularly in Bafarawa town.

Eyewitnesses and local sources say Turji has also extended his warnings to nearby villages including Kamara, Arume, and Kagara, reportedly ordering residents to abandon their homes by 4:00 p.m. on Sunday or face deadly consequences.

“This is beyond just another attack. These threats are calculated and organized. If nothing is done, more communities will fall under siege,” said a distraught resident who fled from Bafarawa.

The threats have sparked widespread panic, with terrified families evacuating in droves to escape what they fear may be imminent attacks. Among the other communities now on edge are Surudubu, Gebe, Tsullawa, and Garin Fadama, all gripped by uncertainty as insecurity escalates.

According to a local source from one of the affected villages, the latest scare has only deepened the sense of abandonment felt by many residents. “The seeming protection of Turji by unidentified actors is disturbing,” the source said, criticizing what they described as a weak and fragmented government response.

Despite these concerns, the Sokoto State Police Command says it has taken action. Public Relations Officer, ASP Ahmed Rufai, confirmed a deployment of officers to the troubled axis.

“Although we have not received any formal report regarding the incident, we have deployed officers to the area over the past three days,” Rufai stated. “The security operatives are on the ground and are prepared to tackle any threat to peace and security.”

Civil society groups and affected locals are now urging both state and federal authorities to move beyond reactive measures. They are calling for a firm, united crackdown to neutralize the threat posed by Turji and restore safety in the region.

As tension continues to mount, the looming fear of violence and displacement casts a long shadow over the lives of thousands in Isa LGA.

