Residents loot warehouse, cart away COVID-19 palliatives in Plateau

Residents on Saturday broke into a COVID -19 palliatives warehouse in the Bukuru community, Jos South local government area of Plateau State and carted away food items.

Eyewitnesses said the residents gained entrance into the warehouse belonging to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) at about 9:00 a.m., and took away cartons of noodles, bags of rice, pasta, beans, and other food items.

The food items were donated to the state government by a private-sector group, the Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) earlier this year.

The development forced Governor Simon Lalong to declare a fresh 24-hour curfew in Jos North and Jos South local government areas of the state on Saturday.

In a statewide broadcast, the governor said the curfew which would start from 4:00 p.m. each day and continue indefinitely.

